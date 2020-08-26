Davis Selected Advisers Grows Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.16% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

COR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 197,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,757. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

