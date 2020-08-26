Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 2.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.88% of Quest Diagnostics worth $441,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

DGX remained flat at $$118.33 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

