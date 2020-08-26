Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Citigroup increased their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 479,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 480.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

