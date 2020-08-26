Davis Selected Advisers Has $19.28 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,794. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

