Davis Selected Advisers Has $42.11 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.70% of Owens Corning worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Owens Corning by 68.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 124,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Owens Corning by 52.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.94. 1,003,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

