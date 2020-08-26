Davis Selected Advisers Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.58% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. 324,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,873. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.