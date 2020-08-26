Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,185 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $33,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. CX Institutional increased its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 5,261,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,859,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

