Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.00. The stock had a trading volume of 313,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,853. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.15.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.