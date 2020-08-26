Davis Selected Advisers Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.09% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after buying an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. 454,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.