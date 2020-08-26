Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 13,010 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $28,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 60,277 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 157,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,983,000 after buying an additional 632,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. 2,780,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.