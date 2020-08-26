Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 172,880 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,880 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 2,250,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.