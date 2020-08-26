Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 653,317 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $621,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

