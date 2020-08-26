Davis Selected Advisers Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $5,122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,904. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

