Davis Selected Advisers Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 0.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.84% of Loews worth $80,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:L traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 974,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

