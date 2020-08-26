Davis Selected Advisers Sells 142,059 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,059 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 877,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,684. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

