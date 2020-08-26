Davis Selected Advisers Sells 25,450 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after acquiring an additional 526,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. 649,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

