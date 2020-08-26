Davis Selected Advisers Sells 7,118 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $770,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

BABA traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.