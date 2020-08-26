Davis Selected Advisers Takes Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 771,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

