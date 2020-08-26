DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 754,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,941,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DCP Midstream by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

