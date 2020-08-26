Denarius (D) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $12.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,376,685 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

