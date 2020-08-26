Dent (DENT) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Allbit and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $22.30 million and $549,617.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Coinrail, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

