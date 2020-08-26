Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

NYSE DKS traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,243,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 54,880 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

