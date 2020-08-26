Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.91 or 0.05593861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

