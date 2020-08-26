Digital Fantasy Sports Price Down 24% Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

