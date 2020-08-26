Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 18,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 49,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.82% of Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

