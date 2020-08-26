Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,360 shares during the period. Docusign makes up 1.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

DOCU traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.