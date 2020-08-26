Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 5.9%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 514,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 719,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $446.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 34.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

