DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $220,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

