Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 311,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,301. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

