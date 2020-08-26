Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 3,562,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,802,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $5,478,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

