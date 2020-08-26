Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. 307,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 520,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

