Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.31. 11,755,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 7,530,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 46,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $103,756.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 56,737 shares of company stock valued at $127,256 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

