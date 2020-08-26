Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 15.7% Higher

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price traded up 15.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. 99,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 103,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 237.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.85% of Eastside Distilling worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

