EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,388.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.56 or 0.02428389 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00644501 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003952 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

