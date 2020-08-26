EDC Blockchain [old] Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market cap of $6.14 million and $5.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,498.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.05 or 0.02400864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00659064 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003932 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.