Electrum Dark (ELD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $540.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $3,153.25 and $540.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00774833 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.01737513 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008749 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.