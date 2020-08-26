Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,590 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $334,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.68. 2,215,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

