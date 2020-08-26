Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.