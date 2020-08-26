Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 3,483,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.