EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.57. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.