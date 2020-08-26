Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

EVA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,768. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 889,487 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

