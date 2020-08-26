Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $264.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.57 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 435,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

