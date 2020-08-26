Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $264.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $159.57 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter.

ESPR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 435,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.