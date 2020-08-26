Essentia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,116.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. Essentia has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $15,116.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $641.67 or 0.05580740 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

