Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Up 11.7%

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.73. 432,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 114,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

