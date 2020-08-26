Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,405. The company has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after buying an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.