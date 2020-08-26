Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after buying an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,162,000 after buying an additional 235,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

EXR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.80. 608,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,855. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.