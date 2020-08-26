Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $23.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

