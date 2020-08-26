Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,377,000 after buying an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,319,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,083,175. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $425.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $447.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.