FansTime 1-Day Volume Tops $2.25 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2.25 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.01668959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

