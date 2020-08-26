FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $112,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

FDX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $219.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

